Danny McGuire responds to Salford Red Devils situation and his ‘biggest issue’ ahead of Super League fixture

DANNY MCGUIRE has revealed that he is of the notion that Friday’s clash against Salford Red Devils will still go ahead despite speculation of a player strike from the Red Devils.

The Castleford Tigers boss is preparing his players for a fixture as normal despite the noise surrounding Salford and their ongoing financial issues.

As of today, the Red Devils players have not yet been paid and, according to All Out Rugby League, the players are refusing to train until they are being paid.

But, McGuire has issued a response.

“As far as I know the game will go ahead. I’ve not heard anything differently and we are preparing for the best Salford team,” McGuire said.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure we are in a good position to play well – all the other things are out of my control.

“I’ve not heard anything more than you guys, I’ve not heard anything to tell me the game won’t go ahead.”

So does McGuire know what team Salford will put out?

“I don’t know what team we will face either. We are preparing for Salford’s best. I don’t think anyone wants to see the game that happened against St Helens.

“At the minute our focus is about learning things we didn’t get right in the Leeds game. Anything else is out of our control.”

The Castleford boss did explain that he would have an issue with facing the Salford side that went down 82-0 to St Helens.

“I would have an issue against playing them. I didn’t like what the game stood for a few weeks back.

“I understood where they were at and the processes that Salford went through but I don’t think anyone wants to see that again.

“The restriction of the salary cap to £1.2million means they could field a relatively good team. Our salary cap wouldn’t be too much higher than that and that seems to be more viable.

“The game where they played the reserves and younger players wasn’t fair for the game or them.”

McGuire has revealed that Cain Robb will return to the Castleford squad, but the banned Jeremiah Simbiken will be out.

“There will be a few tweaks, we are down to our 21 last men with a fair few injuries. The 21 are the ones that are fit and some of those are questionable in there.

“We are looking to get some players in to bolster the ranks. It was always going to be a challenge.

“Cain Robb will come into the 17 somewhere. We have missed his energy. Jeremiah Simbiken has been suspended so we will miss him and his work rate and attitude.”