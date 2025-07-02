Danny McGuire speaks out on “crazy” Liam Horne ban as he reveals Castleford Tigers appeal

DANNY MCGUIRE has revealed that Castleford Tigers will appeal the six-game ban handed to Liam Horne.

Horne was given the mammoth suspension last night at an Operational Rules Tribunal after being given a Grade E charge of making unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or maybe injured.

Wigan Warriors forward Kaide Elis went down into contact in the final few seconds of Castleford’s 26-20 loss to Wigan at the weekend.

Horne was seen pulling Ellis up with the Wigan forward laughing, and the Warriors even sent a letter of support for Horne at the Tribunal last night.

Now McGuire has spoken about the six-game ban.

“I’ve got to be really careful because I’m really disappointed,” McGuire said.

“I feel like we’ve gone away from common sense and gone away from looking at the game in context.

“Everyone watching it understands. I’ve got no qualms with how Wigan played that final set because I’d be telling my players to take their time as well.

“The referee is instructing them to get up and play the ball. Liam was anxious for us to get a chance to attack before the end.

“Wigan players are laughing and smiling looking at the clock and it was obvious what was playing out. For the game not to understand and realise that is crazy.

“And how Liam gets a six-game ban? We talk about players’ mental health, what if he was out of contract and he is playing a new contract and his livelihood. Someone behind a video screen has judged an incident on that.

“We just don’t use common sense in the game anymore. We have got a really strong appeal, there was a similar incident that happened in another game that didn’t go the same way.

“It’s the consistency that is frustrating. We have taken some advice and I feel like we’ve got a really strong case.

“I don’t want any player to touch an injured player. My players are smart enough to know when someone is hurt and in a vulnerable position but he was laughing and joking with Horney so we knew he wasn’t injured.

“He is not the type of player to pick up an injured player. Wigan agreed, they sent a letter saying he wasn’t injured.

“I find it bewildering I really do. As far as I’m aware, he’s not available tomorrow. We’ve made a call early so Horney won’t play.”

So who might replace Horne at hooker?

“George Hiill played at the weekend and did a good job. Cain Robb will play for Salford this week and then come back into the fold the week after.

“Chris Atkin and George Lawler can step in there. It’s not ideal but we will make it work.”