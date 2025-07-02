Salford Red Devils given major blow with Paul Rowley confirming “quite a lot of damage” in Jonny Vaughan injury

SALFORD RED DEVILS have been given a major blow with head coach Paul Rowley confirming there is “quite a lot of damage” to Jonny Vaughan’s shoulder.

Vaughan, who has been a mainstay for the Red Devils since joining the club on a season-long loan from St Helens, dislocated his shoulder during Salford’s loss to Saints at the weekend.

Now Rowley has revealed that Vaughan looks like he will require surgery on his shoulder.

“Jonny is in with the surgeon next week, I think there’s quite a bit of damage in there.

“I think it will require surgery so that will be a lengthy lay-off for him which is unfortunate for us and him.

“He’s been great and consistent every week.”

Meanwhile, Rowley has confirmed that Tom Whitehead will not be able to play against his parent club Warrington Wolves this weekend, but Dan Russell can.