Matt Peet makes major revelation on new Wigan Warriors signing Christian Wade

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has hailed new recruit Christian Wade and insists that he is not “a million miles away” from making his first-team debut.

Wade has been plying his trade in Wigan’s reserves since joining on a short-term deal from rugby union side Gloucester.

And though it has generally taken 15-code converts a good length of time to get to grips with the 13-man game, that is not true of Wade who has impressed Peet greatly since joining.

Now Peet has spoken on the winger himself.

“He’s not a million miles away (from making his debut),” Peet said.

“He’s been outstandingly good in practice, but more so around the environment.

“He seems very popular amongst the group, all the lads are speaking very highly of him. He was good for the Reserves at the weekend, he looks very natural to say he’s so new to the game.

“He’s yet to play a Super League game, but some of the rugby league fundamentals I thought would take time to pick up, he has got a decent grasp of already.

“But that’s because he’s so diligent and hard working. He has thrown himself into it wholeheartedly.”