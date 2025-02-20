Danny Richardson returns to Hull KR after just one game with Huddersfield Giants

DANNY RICHARDSON has been recalled by Hull KR after playing just one game on loan at Huddersfield Giants.

Richardson made a two-week loan move to the John Smith’s Stadium following an injury-hit time at Huddersfield and debuted for the Giants in their 20-12 loss to Warrington Wolves in Round One.

However, Huddersfield head coach Luke Robinson confirmed that Richardson had been recalled by Rovers, leaving the Giants needing to plug the gap in the halves once more following an injury to Adam Clune.

“Danny Richardson has been recalled for Hull KR,” Robinson said.

“We only had him for a game and I thought he did quite well for us but he’s been recalled to his parent club and it’s out of our hands really so it just gives someone else another opportunity to play.

“We’ve a few different stuff we can possibly play around with. We’ve got young George Flanagan who has played a little bit of halfback for us in the past in the friendlies and he’s done quite well every time he’s come in.

“George is the frontrunner at the moment and he’s shown some really good stuff in pre-season. He’s maturing as a player and getting better and better each week.

“Sometimes people get opportunities and you have to grab it with both hands.”