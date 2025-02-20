Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont goes above and beyond for fan duo with 2025 Super League season gift

DEREK BEAUMONT will nearly always hit the headlines with his outlandish character and outspoken opinions.

But, the Leigh Leopards owner is also a diamond in the Leigh community, helping out local charity causes and businesses – which is very rarely recognised in the mainstream media.

And after learning about why two long-standing Leopards fans had decided not to renew their memberships for the 2025 Super League season, Beaumont went above and beyond to make sure they would still grace the Leigh Sports Village this campaign.

With new signing Ethan O’Neill doing the honours, the Australian second-rower delivered gold membership boxes to the couple, who appeared overwhelmed by the generosity bestowed upon them.

Gold card memberships usually cost £360 for an adult, so Beaumont has shelled out £720 for the two Leigh fans in a quite remarkable fashion.

“@derek_beaumont noticed two long standing members hadn’t renewed for the season ahead. After finding out why, Derek decided to gift them their 2025 memberships and sent Ethan O’Neill to surprise them.”