Wigan Warriors pair loaned out to Championship clubs

WIGAN WARRIORS duo Noah Hodkinson and Taylor Kerr have joined Widnes Vikings and London Broncos on two-week loans.

The duo, who played in both pre-season friendlies and the Reserves friendly over Castleford last weekend, helped the Warriors beat St Helens in the Academy Grand Final at the Totally Wicked Stadium last September.

Former Hindley junior Hodkinson, who claimed last season’s Edward-Johnson award as the Academy Player of Year, will be available for selection in the Vikings clash against Sheffield Eagles this weekend.

Kerr, who was named the Riversiders Reserves Player of the Year for 2024, will be available for selection in London’s home fixture against Featherstone Rovers.

Wigan Warriors Transition Coach, John Duffy said: “Noah and Taylor impressed the coaching staff with their performances in friendlies against Oldham and Leeds, and again just this weekend against Castleford for the Reserves.

“This is a great opportunity for Noah and Taylor to continue their development in a tough competition.”