Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill makes long-term move to Super League rivals

HULL FC have signed Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill on a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old prop forward will make the switch to East Yorkshire next year on a deal that will keep him at the MKM Stadium until at least the end of the 2029 campaign.

Cumbrian forward has already made over 50 career appearances since his senior debut for Wigan in 2022, collecting four tries in the process.

Named as Wigan’s Academy Player of the Year in 2021, Hill was quickly recognised as one of the country’s most promising young forwards.

After making his debut for the Warriors in 2022, he spent brief spells on loan with London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique in the Championship.

But he returned to the Warriors after his time on the road and helped them defeat Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge – the first trophy of four for Wigan in 2024.

“I’m just really excited for the opportunity to join Hull FC in 2026. Hull have had a great year this season and I see a chance to not only continue my development next year, but also help the club’s progression,” Hill told hullfc.com.

“Having spoken to the coaching staff at Hull, I feel like the club is the best spot for me to build on where I’m at right now. To better myself, Hull’s the place to be.

“There’s some real standout middles in that Hull pack and I’m not just coming in to make up the numbers – I want to be able to add something to that pack.

“Watching a lot of the young local lads playing and thriving for Hull was one of the key factors behind my decision to sign for the club, as well. There’s some real talent there and that doesn’t happen by accident. I’m impressed with the club’s attitude towards youth and I’m looking forward to helping push that forwards next year.”

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Gareth Ellis, added: “This is a real coup for us because Harvie is one of the most promising middles in the competition at the moment.

“What struck me was how enthusiastic Harvie was about joining Hull FC based on what he has seen from the club this year. He seemed genuinely excited about the future of this club on the back the conversations we’ve had about how we want to keep progressing.

“As we all know, Wigan’s Academy is one of the best out there, so to be picking up one of their young forwards is a real statement of intent from Hull FC, especially where our pack is concerned, and I’m thrilled that Harvie will be a part of our journey in 2026 and onwards.”