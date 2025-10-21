Danny Richardson’s goal after York Knights move confirmed

DANNY RICHARDSON hopes to finally put his injury demons to rest after signing a permanent deal with York Knights.

The former St Helens and Castleford Tigers man has been with York since joining on loan from Hull KR in August.

He didn’t make an appearance as the Knights went on to win the League Leaders’ Shield but lose the Championship Grand Final.

However, Richardson has now signed for 2026 with York head coach Mark Applegarth expecting the 29-year-old to offer top-flight experience to the newly-promoted side.

“Getting Danny onboard permanently is massive for us,” said Applegarth.

“I think he’s an out-and-out Super League halfback and we’ve got great competition now in the halves with what we’ve got available to us.

“He slotted in seamlessly when he came in from Hull KR on loan for the remainder of the year, offering us cover in case we got an injury to our main pair then.

“I’m really looking forward to that competition. It’s going to bring out the best in Liam (Harris) and Ata (Hingano).”

Richardson has been bedevilled by injuries throughout his career, especially since suffering an ACL tear with Castleford in 2022, since when he has played just 14 times.

“The last few years have been particularly difficult in terms of consistency,” said the former England Knights player.

“I’m ready to lock in and have a year of being injury-free with no distractions.

“York is a club that is building for the future and I am proud to take part in that.

“Since joining the club at the back end of the year, Mash (Applegarth), the players and coaching staff have welcomed me with open arms, making the transition easy.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running on the first day of pre-season.”