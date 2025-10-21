Jake Webster takes role at North Wales Crusaders

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have recruited former New Zealand international and Super League star Jake Webster to an off-field role.

Webster retired from playing at the end of 2023 following a career which brought over 350 appearances, the majority in the NRL or with Hull KR and Castleford Tigers in England’s top flight.

He transitioned from playing to backroom roles while at his last club, Keighley Cougars, being appointed first as commercial executive and, after retiring, as director of rugby.

Webster then became Keighley’s head coach during the 2024 season, but stepped down after just one game of the following campaign and left the club altogether in August.

The 41-year-old also spent time last season as an assistant coach at Huddersfield Giants, and planned to take charge of the Nigeria national team for November’s match against Cumbria before stepping back.

Webster has now found a new leadership role at League One champions North Wales, which will involve administrative and commercial responsibilities.

“I’m really looking forward to helping build the club and assisting the team on and off the field,” said Webster.

“The success last season and the ambition both Bobby and Arun (Watkins, North Wales’ owners) have really excites me and I’m looking forward to working with them in building rugby league in North Wales.”

The Crusaders recently appointed Dean Muir as head coach, replacing Carl Forster who has stepped down to take a Super League role, believed to be as an assistant at Bradford Bulls.

Muir will be assisted by Dave Hewitt, who has been promoted from a previous role leading the women’s and reserves programmes at the club, and Ben Evans, the former Warrington Wolves forward who finished his playing career with North Wales this year.

“I have spoken to Dave a lot since joining the club and been impressed with his knowledge and dedication. I can’t wait to work with him moving forward,” said Muir.

“Ben is someone I’m excited to work with. He has lots of strengths and adds a different dimension to our set-up.”