Jack Sinfield released by Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS have released halfback prospect Jack Sinfield from his contract.

The son of club legend Kevin, Sinfield made his Leeds debut in 2022 and earned 29 appearances in total.

Although 14 of those came this year, when he also contributed to their reserves team winning the title, the 21-year-old asked Leeds to allow him an exit to get more regular game time.

He has been linked by All Out Rugby League with a move to Wakefield Trinity.

Leeds sporting director Ian Blease said: “Jack’s agent approached the club about the possibility of a release to allow him to look at longer-term options from next season.

“Jack has been an outstanding professional and a vital member of our squad over the last two seasons, particularly preparation for the first team in our opposed training sessions and leading our young reserves team this season.

“But we understand his desire to be a starting halfback and to run a team.”

Head coach Brad Arthur said: “His attitude and commitment to improve have been first class since I arrived at the club.

“I think he should be applauded for wanting to test himself as a regular starting half and take on the next challenge.

“At this stage, we are unable to offer that at the Rhinos but we wish him all the best.”