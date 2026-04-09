Danny Walker plays down Warrington Wolves’ start ahead of Challenge Cup rerun

DANNY WALKER knows that actions speak louder than words as Warrington Wolves prepare for the second part of a crunch double-header.

Having just beaten Leigh Leopards in Super League, the two clubs do it all over again at the Halliwell Jones Stadium this Saturday in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

For Warrington it’s a chance to move to within one win of a third successive Challenge Cup final, as they look to rectify defeats to Wigan Warriors and Hull KR under the Wembley arch and win the first silverware of Sam Burgess’ reign as coach.

They have made an encouraging start in the league and sit top on points difference after Saturday’s victory.

But having come so close to ending the now 71-year wait for a league title, and having lost four Grand Finals in the Super League era, hooker Walker knows that promises mean little.

“We’ve had a good start, but I’m not going to sit here and say we can win it this year, and I’m not going to sit here and say we can’t either,” he told League Express.

“We’ll take it week-by-week. That’s been our thing, trying to be build the consistency each week and build a consistent club as a whole, not just the rugby.

“We always want to be in and around and competing as best we can. That’s what we’re striving for, but we’ll see where we are at the back end of the year.”

With Leigh their designated ‘rivals’, meaning an additional Magic Weekend fixture, and having faced them in pre-season, the two sides will meet at least five times this season.

Although there is no great historic grudge between the two clubs, Walker says one has developed since Leigh’s return to the top division in 2023.

“Over the last few years the rivalry has got feistier,” he said.

“The games are becoming really competitive against each other, so I’m certainly looking forward to it.”

Warrington hope to have fullback Cai Taylor-Wray back from a hamstring injury as well as backrower Kelepi Tanginoa, a Wembley winner with Hull KR last year, who missed the first Leigh game with a groin injury.