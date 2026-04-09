Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet gives verdict on Matt Ellis’ rejuvenation of Wakefield Trinity

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet believes the positivity surrounding Wakefield Trinity is down to owner Matt Ellis and the way he has turned around the West Yorkshire club.

The transformation in recent years at Belle Vue has been remarkable to say the least, with Wakefield going from perennial strugglers – and even a Championship side in 2024 – to a club hungry for silverware and success.

Ellis, owner of DIY Kitchens, has been at the heart of that stunning turnaround, hiring Daryl Powell as head coach and then giving him the financial backing to build a side capable of mixing it with the big boys.

Now Wakefield have a chance of glory, with the club just two wins away from Wembley and the Challenge Cup Final.

Ahead of Powell’s side this weekend will be Wigan, who themselves a rich history with the competition, having won it a record 21 times.

And it’s fair to say that Peet is a fan of what Ellis has done at Trinity.

“What Matt has done putting his stamp on the club is fantastic,” Peet said.

“It’s a club that’s got a lot of positivity around him and that’s credit to Matt and his investment.

“The recruitment he’s overseen in terms of players and staff means the club is going from strength to strength.

“What you’ve got now is that improvement from top to bottom.”