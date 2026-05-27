Darius Carter flourishing at Halifax Panthers

HALIFAX outside back Darius Carter is flourishing under the tuition of coach Kyle Eastmond.

That’s the view of director and businessman Adam Butterfield, who as part of the consortium led by owner Martyn Buchan who successfully rescued the club fdoug

rom liquidation, is heavily involved in the day-to-day running of the operation.

Carter, 21, was recruited by the former Fax in November after coming through the Academy at neighbouring Huddersfield, for whom he made one appearance, in 2024, when he also represented Jamaica in their 22-16 defeat by Wales at Neath.

He turned out four times for Sheffield during a loan spell last season, and has been a regular since his switch to The Shay, taking the club man-of-the-match award for the recent clash with Sheffield.

Butterfield felt it was well deserved, explaining: “He’s a young lad who is getting used to playing week in, week out, and we like what we’ve seen.

“Darius is still learning, and he is keen to do that, and with the help of Kyle, I think we’ll see a lot more from him.”

Halifax’s next outing is at Swinton on Sunday week, June 7.