Darren Lockyer’s defiant message after London Broncos miss out on Super League

DARREN LOCKYER says London Broncos will refocus for an assault on the Championship title after missing out on a Super League place.

The Australian rugby league legend, alongside mining magnate Grant Wechsel, took over the club last month.

London were among seven Championship clubs to apply for one of the two additional places in an expanded top division, but an independent panel selected Toulouse Olympique and York Knights.

“This remains an exciting period for the club,” said Lockyer. “The Broncos are building with purpose and clarity, and there is real belief in what can be achieved.

“Our coach and many of our significant player signings for 2026 were committed to this regardless of the Super League decision and we will work hard together to achieve a new goal of winning the championship in 2026.”

London, who finished 10th of 13 in the Championship following relegation from the top flight last year, have so far announced the signings of Reagan Campbell-Gillard, from Gold Coast Titans, and South Sydney Rabbitohs’ Siliva Havili.