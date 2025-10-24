Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils men join London Broncos

WARRINGTON WOLVES starlet Jake Ramsden has signed for Championship side London Broncos.

It’s been a busy day for the Broncos, who missed out on a place in Super League to Toulouse Olympique and York Knights, who have also signed Dean Hawkins from Parramatta Eels and re-signed Sam Davis from Salford Red Devils for 2026.

Sadiq Adebiyi and Marcus Stock have also signed new deals with London for next season as new head coach Jason Demetriou looks to improve on the tenth-placed finish the capital club earned in 2025.