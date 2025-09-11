Women’s Super League semi-finals revealed as Sky Sports set to broadcast final four

ARRANGEMENTS for this year’s Betfred Women’s Super League (BWSL) semi-finals have been confirmed with Wigan Warriors and St Helens poised for home ties on Sunday 21 September – both live on Sky Sports.

Wigan came from behind to beat Saints 24-20 and seal the League Leaders’ Shield at the Totally Wicked Stadium last Friday (5 September).

Denis Betts’ side are now set to lift the League Leaders’ Shield this Friday (12 September) at half-time during the Men’s Betfred Super League Round 26 clash with Castleford Tigers at The Brick Community Stadium and will face Leeds Rhinos on Sunday week (KO 7.30pm).

Saints will face York Valkyrie at the Totally Wicked Stadium at 5pm in a repeat of last year’s Grand Final where the Valkyrie stunned the hosts to become the first team to retain the BWSL crown in a 18-8 victory.

Lindsay Anfield’s side have lost out to their opponents on three occasions this season – twice in Super League and in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals – but have hit their form in recent weeks having been the first team to defeat Wigan this season in Round 11.

Both Betfred Women’s Super League semi-finals will take place live on Sky Sports. The winners will then battle it out for the Super League crown on Sunday 5 October which will be played at home ground of the finalist ranked highest at the end of the regular season, also live on Sky Sports (KO 5.30pm).

Betfred Women’s Super League Semi-Finals

Sunday 21 September

St Helens v York Valkyrie – Totally Wicked Stadium, KO 5.00pm

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos – The Brick Community Stadium, KO 7.30pm KO