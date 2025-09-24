Salford Red Devils could face punishment over pitch invasions as RFL investigate

SALFORD RED DEVILS could face punishment over the two pitch invasions that occurred at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night.

Wakefield Trinity ran out 52-16 winners over Salford in the last game of the regular season, but the game was delayed due to a pitch invasion in the 73rd minute before another one took place at the final whistle.

Chants aimed at the club’s controversial owners also took place throughout the fixture as Salford fans made their feelings known against the club’s hierarchy.

The Red Devils have already had two points deducted and been fined £5,000 for breaching operational rules during their 82-0 loss to St Helens in Round One.

And the club could face more punishment, with the RFL telling League Express that its compliance unit will be looking into all the incidents that took place.

On the club website yesterday, a statement read: “Multiple acts of criminality took place within the stadium, targeting both club, stadium and catering property. Vital pitch equipment, including post protectors, corner flags, and other match day essentials were taken from the field of play. A TV was also stolen from the concourse area.

“All in-game match balls were stolen before the final whistle from both sides of play. Beyond this, several items of tunnel-side and bench-line electronic and performance equipment, essential tools used by our players and coaching staff, were also taken.

“These items are not just used by our first team. Much of this equipment, like sub coats and tackle shields, are regularly passed down to support our Women’s team and player development pathways. The theft therefore directly harms the wider club and community.

“These incidents are being treated with the seriousness they deserve.

“Stadium security are currently reviewing the matter in full, and we are working closely with all relevant parties to understand exactly what took place. We encourage anyone who may have information to come forward and assist with the ongoing review contact.

“We are extremely disappointed by the pitch invasion and use of flares during the game, particularly after the club issued clear communication earlier in the week outlining the importance of safety and responsible behaviour.

“These actions are not only unacceptable but also pose a serious risk to the health and safety of players, staff, spectators, and all match day personnel.

“Salford Red Devils take the safety and wellbeing of everyone at our games extremely seriously, and we must be clear that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“We understand that this behaviour does not reflect the actions or values of the majority of our supporters; however, it cannot and will not be accepted.”