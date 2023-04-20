Daryl Powell explains Warrington Wolves loss as St Helens crush Super League rivals

WARRINGTON WOLVES went down 28-6 to St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium tonight.

Daryl Powell’s men were second best from the first whistle, conceding three tries in eight minutes and registering just one try for the full 80 minutes.

Now Powell has explained what just went wrong with Saints scoring straight away after half-time.

“It’s disappointing,” Powell said on Sky Sports after the game.

“We handed the ascendancy to St Helens but they were only to willing to take it. We never had control in the first-half until right at the end and a little bit more clarity we would have posted points.

“We lost our way and that try after half-time rattled us and we overplayed. We need to play better than that.

“We started poorly and that’s the second time in two weeks that we have done that. I think we have got to react better.

“We’ve hit a little bump in the road and we need to improve.”