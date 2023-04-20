Ex-Wakefield Trinity forward hints at return to Super League

THERE is currently a lot of wheeling and dealing being done amongst Super League and Championship sides as clubs try to improve their squads.

One of those has been Wakefield Trinity with Mark Applegarth’s side currently bottom of the top-flight having endured a nightmare start to the 2023 Super League season.

The likes of Sam Hewitt, Innes Senior and Nathan Mason have joined Wakefield on loan from the Huddersfield Giants whilst Trinity did a swap deal with Hull KR for Will Dagger as Corey Hall went the other way.

However, one forward which left the West Yorkshire side ahead of the 2023 season was youngster Isaac Shaw, who has been vocal about his former club’s ailments in 2023.

Following Wakefield’s 32-0 loss to the Leigh Leopards last weekend, Shaw took to social media, tweeting: “32-0 and I’m still getting pay cheques to play in France 🤷🏽‍♂️ make it make sense. My agents number is attached at the bottom.”

But Shaw then uploaded a photo to Instagram with the caption: “Duty calls” and an England flag emoji with the youngster appearing to be heading home for a return to a UK club.

Whether that is Wakefield or not it remains to be seen, but the 20-year-old could certainly offer vim and vigour up front.