Daryl Powell guarantees two big returnees for Wakefield Trinity’s derby clash

DARYL POWELL has confirmed that Max Jowitt will return for Wakefield Trinity in their derby with Castleford Tigers tomorrow (Thursday) night.

Jowitt has been sidelined for the past month with a leg injury but will be back for the visit of Castleford, alongside back-rower Josh Griffin.

The only question over Jowitt is where he will play, either in his usual fullback position – Josh Rourke has been deputising – or at halfback, where only Mason Lino is currently fit with forward Jay Pitts moving to stand-off in last week’s loss at St Helens.

Head coach Powell said: “Max will play. He might play half, might play fullback, might play a bit of both.

“We’ve got Josh in (at fullback), and Pittsy played (at half) last week and I thought he did pretty good job to be honest. We’ve got a couple of options.”

Griffin also returns after a couple of weeks out with a hamstring injury while Powell has provided a further update on the condition of halfback Jake Trueman who – like Jowitt – hasn’t played since their win at Huddersfield Giants in mid-March.

“He’s had a scan and he’s got a little bit of a bulging disc,” explained Powell.

“We don’t think it’s a major issue. He’s had an injection in his back to settle it down.

“We’re just treating the symptoms. He’s still pretty saw and stiff and he can’t get on the field this week. We’re just working through getting him back moving.

“We’re pretty confident it’s not going to be long-term.”