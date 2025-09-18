Daryl Powell makes Max Jowitt admission after fullback makes statement in Wakefield win over Hull KR

DARYL POWELL has admitted that Max Jowitt has to “stay tuned in to how he prepares himself to play” as the fullback returned to the Wakefield Trinity line-up with great aplomb in his side’s 28-12 win over Hull KR.

Trinity were superb from the first minute with Jowitt having one of his best games of the season off the back of being dropped in favour of ex-London Broncos man Josh Rourke.

Whilst Jowitt’s name has been touted by Wakefield fans to be in with a shout of an England spot in the near future, Powell believes there is a lot more to come from the number one.

“Max is as good as – if not better – than anyone else at certain things as a fullback,” Powell said.

“The thing Max has got to do is tie it all together. I’ve challenged him to carry the ball better out of backfield because there are points to his game that he can improve.

“His passing game is outstanding, he is quick so he is up there as one of the best. The challenge for Max is being consistently outstanding as a fullback.

“An England fullback has got to be good at most things if not all of them and then outstanding at a few of them – I don’t think he is there yet.

“He has got to stay tuned in to how he prepares himself to play but if he gets that right then he is a phenomenal player.

“I’m not saying he’s preparing himself badly, I’m just saying he can prepare himself better. He carries the ball well, physically he is in great shape and he can break tackles.

“His effort stuff defensively has really grown over the last couple of years as well.”