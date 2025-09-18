Joel Tomkins makes Luke Keary “busted” revelation after under-fire Catalans Dragons star shows worth

JOEL TOMKINS has revealed that veteran halfback Luke Keary has been playing “injured all year” after the Catalans Dragons man helped his side to a shock 16-8 win over Leeds Rhinos.

The Dragons were fantastic throughout in their best display of what otherwise has been a disappointing 2025 Super League season.

And 33-year-old Keary enjoyed his best performance of the campaign with an assured kicking game as Tomkins hailed the veteran after the win.

“It was one of his better games, for sure,” Tomkins said.

“He’s played injured most of the season. He’s pretty busted and played injured all year and that probably came into his decision to retire at the end of the season.

“I’m really proud of him. I’m proud of what he’s done this year – he’s been the glue a lot of the time for us. He doesn’t get the recognition he deserves because we’ve not played well as a team – but for me personally, he’s been great.”