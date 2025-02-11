Sky Sports pundits predict Grand Final winners and bottom-placed Super League side

SKY SPORTS will be back once more in 2025 at the heart of Super League, showcasing the sport to a vast audience.

Along the way, all 12 Super League sides will be shown on our TV screens, with Wigan Warriors looking to defend their Super League and Challenge Cup titles, whilst Wakefield Trinity will be hoping to shock a few upon their return to the big time.

On Sky Sports’ website this afternoon, four of the broadcasting giants’ pundits – Jon Wilkin, Jenna Brooks, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Jon Wells – have given their predictions for who they think will win the Grand Final and who will finish bottom.

Wilkin said: “Wigan. They seemingly have unlimited firepower and confidence and are young. Pretty potent mix. If Jai Field and Bevan French keep fit I can’t see anyone knocking them over this year.”

In terms of the bottom side of Super League, Wilkin named four clubs in danger: “It is incredibly hard to choose. My head says Wakefield but Castleford, Huddersfield and maybe Salford in the mix after the financial news surrounding them.”

Along with Wilkin, Jenna Brooks will be back on the usual Sky Sports: The Bench podcast live on a Wednesday afternoon.

And Brooks has gone for a Warrington Wolves Grand Final win, saying: “Warrington. Yes, I think it’s their year. They would have learned a great deal from their two heartbreaks in 2024, losing the Challenge Cup final and defeat in their Super League semi.”

However, Brooks believes that the Salford Red Devils will finish as wooden spoon winners, saying: “Salford. The situation at present is not good, – cut costs or find investment. Regardless, it’s going to be a challenging year for Paul Rowley’s side. Rowley told us last year anything above 11th was a bonus. They finished fourth and surprised many but that was last year. This year, I don’t know if they’ll have what it takes to make such an impact in the top flight.”

Jamie Jones-Buchanan believes that Wigan will lift the Grand Final trophy once more at Old Trafford: “Wigan. It won’t be by the same margins in performance but they’re fresh enough in their ascent to continue the roll and have the most proficient players in the comp.”

Finishing bottom, Jones-Buchanan has predicted Wakefield: “I don’t want to say Wakefield because they might seem to be the obvious choice. I actually want the West Yorkshire club to rise from the ashes in the backdrop of their revived stadium but even with Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone and Jake Truman in their armoury, I just can’t get excited by their offer.”

Meanwhile, analyst Jon Wells has gone for two different choices to everyone else, professing that Hull KR will win the Grand Final come October: “Hull KR – I just think they’re ready. This has been a club that has grown and developed on and off the field for the last two or three seasons. They’re ambitious, they have a great coach, progressive owners, fantastic fanbase and I think they have significantly strengthened their squad since 2024.”

Wells also has his former side Castleford Tigers finishing bottom: “I worry for Castleford Tigers this year. One of my old clubs and a place I have a real soft spot for but their recruitment was uninspiring and when I look at what other clubs are assembling it concerns me that they will be scrapping it out at the wrong end of the table in 2025.”