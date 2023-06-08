Tony Smith on Adam Swift’s future at Hull FC

IT’S that time of the year when Super League clubs try and build for 2024 and beyond.

That includes both retention and recruitment with players trying to nail down their own futures in what can be an uncertain period of time for some.

For Hull FC, it is set to be an interesting time with a whole host of players out of contract – including winger Adam Swift who has become an important cog in the Black and Whites’ wheel in the past few years.

However, when asked about Swift’s potential future, Hull head coach Tony Smith kept his cards close to his chest with the Australian citing the futures of Brad Dwyer and Chris Satae.

“You’d have to ask Adam (about his future). Once again you can ask me as many questions as you want about next year but I’m not really too fussed about answering,” Smith told BBC Humberside.

“Things will get announced if Adam is going somewhere else then like Brad (Dwyer) and Chris (Satae) we’ll announce it, if he’s staying with us then we’ll announce it.

“But until then we’re probably wasting the opportunity to talk about what is here and now and what can be a great season for Super League.

“I understand why you guys ask but I’m just not chirping on about it.”

Hull have already handed new deals to the likes of Jack Brown and Brad Fash whilst Dwyer and Satae have been confirmed to be leaving the MKM Stadium.