Warrington Wolves fullback Cai Taylor-Wray makes short-term dual-registration move

WIDNES VIKINGS have announced that Warrington Wolves fullback Cai Taylor-Wray has joined the club on dual registration.

Taylor-Wray featured for the Wire in Saturday’s Challenge Cup clash and joins the Vikings for a minimum period of two weeks.

Widnes head coach Allan Coleman said: “Cai is a great acquisition for us. I think a lot of our fans will have seen last week how quick he is. He’s just got electrifying pace and the way he carries the ball out of yardage, he’s so physical.

“He’ll bring so much to us, Doncaster has a nice wide pitch and I just think we’re lacking that bit of strike.

“Jack Owens is top quality but he’s more of a provider these days so we need someone playing alongside him that can finish things which Cai will bring.”