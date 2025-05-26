Daryl Powell savours joint-record Wakefield Trinity win and hails debutant

WAKEFIELD TRINITY boss Daryl Powell enjoyed his team recording their joint biggest win in Super League but thinks we will “find out” about his men in the next block of games.

Having triumphed 72-10 against Salford Red Devils, Powell’s men face Leeds Rhinos next followed by Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

He said: “We know we’ve got some big challenges in this next block of games. We are going to find out a fair bit about us over the next five weeks, which we are aware of. If we can hang tough, we’ll be in a pretty good spot.

“I’ve come back into Super League on the back of a pretty tough time at Warrington and I’m enjoying this job massively. I’m really enjoying being around a really honest, humble, group of boys.”

He admitted he had rested Liam Hood and Josh Griffin against Salford, saying: “Pratty (Oliver Pratt) had a bit of an ankle problem but the other two could have played. I just decided that we’d give them a bit of a breather.”

On Ellis Lingard, scoring two tries on Super League debut, Powell said: “He was pretty nervous. But he was great.

“I’m proud for him and his family that he has come on and scored a couple of tries.

“It’s Super League but Salford are not the best team in Super League so he needs to keep his feet on the ground which is a challenge for Ellis because he’s a pretty excitable character.

“He’s got a big future. He’s going to be a big physical player and he’s shown right off the bat that he can handle it.”