‘We got what we deserved’: Paul Rowley on Salford Red Devils’ thrashing

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley admitted that his men got what they deserved in their 72-10 thrashing at Wakefield Trinity – but is refusing to blame off-field issues for affecting players.

Rowley said “It was a very difficult day. There have been quite a lot of things to be upbeat about in previous weeks under tough circumstances. You’ve got to dig deep to find that.

“If you’re not willing to defend in all areas of the field then you’re going to get what you deserve – and we got what we deserved, against a Wakefield side who were enjoying playing rugby and carried stronger and defended stronger than us.

“It’s a rebuild, I don’t think anyone can disguise that. And ultimately my job is on-field. We need to be in a better position off the field to do that.”

Asked about having to do an upcoming review of the game, he said: “It’s actually a very simple review because the answers are very plainly there and will slap the boys in the face – and we’ll kick on from there.”

When questioned about the impact of what is going on off the field on his men on the field, he replied: “Nothing. All that is noise. I don’t think that’s having any influence on it.

“You can’t strip so much physical and technical ability out of a team and expect the same results.”