Daryl Powell’s ‘aggressive’ half-time message in Wakefield Trinity’s defeat

DARYL POWELL said he issued an “aggressive” half-time message to his Wakefield Trinity players as they fell to defeat at St Helens.

Wakefield trailed 20-0 at half-time before scoring three tries for the consolation of winning the second half.

“I’m disappointed to lose, I don’t think we handled the first half well,” said Powell.

“At half-time I was probably as aggressive as I’ve been in a while in delivery.

“It was a really good battle in the second half and I thought we were a little bit unlucky in the end.”

“(Mathieu) Cozza came off the bench and was outstanding. We found a way of playing that caused St Helens some problems.

“For some players today there are some big lessons. We were a much better team in the second half and I was really proud of the boys in the second half.

“We needed a bit of ruck speed and we started playing with a bit more freedom.

“They iced some real smart things and got a decent lead on us, but in Rugby League it’s important to keep chipping away, nothing is a lost cause.”