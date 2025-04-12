Praise for George Whitby – but St Helens’ win comes at a cost

PAUL WELLENS said he was “not surprised” to see George Whitby take a St Helens first-team opportunity with both hands.

Whitby, 18, made only his second Super League appearance – and third for the club overall – and was man of the match in victory over Wakefield Trinity.

His previous top-flight outing was in an under-strength team that was thrashed by Hull KR last August.

“I’m not surprised,” said Wellens of the young halfback’s performance in place of rested captain Jonny Lomax.

“He debuted last year at home to Hull KR in a team that was low on confidence and it was a really tough assignment on that night.

“In the pre-season he’s worked so hard. He as meticulous a player as you’ll find, very similar to Jonny Lomax.

“He prepares himself really well and he’s put six kilos on in the off-season through his own hard work.

“He was really deserving of the opportunity that he got tonight and playing in a stronger team than on his debut just showed how effective he can be.

“George’s big strength is that he kicks the ball really well. He’s a natural kicker, it’s something he’s been doing since he was a kid.

“I wanted to give George an opportunity (this season) and tonight was one of those opportunities. Jonny would have toughed it out (with a minor ankle injury) but we removed that decision from him and George had his opportunity.”

On the overall contest, Wellens added: “It was an excellent start to the game, I was really happy with how they responded to a short turnaround. We played a high tempo, high intensity game in that first 40 minutes.

We conceded three tries that were avoidable, we can say we’ve handled a lot of disruptions, but we are going to need to defend better.”

Those disruptions involved injuries not just to Harry Robertson, who suffered a quad issue on his return, but also Lewis Murphy and Joe Batchelor who came off.