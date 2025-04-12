Matt Peet gives verdict on Wigan Warriors’ win at Hull KR

WIGAN WARRIORS coach Matt Peet felt the scoreline did not reflect the game as his side scored three late tries to defeat Hull KR.

The Warriors trailed 12-6 at the break, but a sterling second-half performance saw them score four unanswered tries to inflict a first loss of the season on the Robins.

Jake Wardle moved the champions within two points just after the break, before scores from Harry Smith, Jai Field and Abbas Miski secured the points for Peet’s men.

Peet was proud of how his side adapted after the break.

“It was a tough game,” he said. “It certainly could have gone either way. I thought Hull KR owned the start and we owned the finish.

“I know Hull KR lost at least one player to injury and it had an effect on them.

“I was pleased that we kept being brave with the ball, but credit to them as well because I thought they started the game really intense and physical. There is a lot to like about their performance as well.

“We needed more (in the second half) because if we’d have kept doing the same, we’d probably have got beat.

“We knew Hull KR start games physically and that some of their players are best when they are fresh, whereas some of our players are at their best as the game goes on.

“We hung in there at times, but we knew at half-time if we tidied up a few areas we could come home to get the two points.”

“The scoreboard does not reflect the game by a long shot.”

Peet praised the work-rate of Abbas Miski after the winger returned to action for the first time since the Warriors defeated Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old Lebanon international has been struggling with a knee injury and it was heavily strapped against Hull KR, but he put in a strong performance and was rewarded with a try late on.

“Abbas is a quality player,” added Peet. “With having Zach (Eckersley) there it is handy to have that experience outside of him.

“He does a lot of tough work for us. I actually thought all four wingers were really good. Tom Davies troubled us, Abbas came up with some big plays and Marshy (Liam Marshall) did the same.

“We know what Abbas brings to us and it was good that he got some important plays in.”