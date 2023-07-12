David Fifita on why he returned to Wakefield Trinity, helping troubled kids and preparing to stay until the end of Super League 2023

IF ever there was a Prodigal Son moment in rugby league, then it was when hulking forward David Fifita returned to Wakefield Trinity in a bid to help the West Yorkshire club stave off relegation.

The club had lost every game of the Super League season prior to Fifita’s return before the ‘Big Bopper’ put in a tremendous performance to help Wakefield overcome the Leeds Rhinos 24-14 at Belle Vue earlier this month.

For Fifita, the challenge to get involved with Trinity once more, was one which he just could not turn down.

“Mash (Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth) sent me a message saying ‘we’ve got a few injuries and there’s a place in our team if I’d come’,” Fifita told Rugby League World.

“I said ‘not really mate, I’ve just got a new life!’

“He said we needed a leader like myself, that I know how to get the boys hyped up before a game, those sorts of things.

“I could hear the passion in his voice. I was like ‘I’ll talk to my wife and see how that goes – you don’t have to win me over, it’s my wife you have to win over!’ But she said ‘if you’re up for the challenge, just do it’.

“It’s the challenge, that’s the reason why I came over. I’ve never been given a challenge like this, winless for the whole season up until then. When I spoke to my wife she asked if I was up for this, and I just laughed at her!”

Though Fifita wasn’t back home long, he had already began making waves as a youth case worker back in his native Australia – something which he was eager to do given the troubles he went through as a youngster.

“I work with kids who are on the verge of going into jail, they’re pretty much on their last strike,” Fifita continued.

“I didn’t have the help when I was that young and causing trouble, so it’s something I want to do for the next generation.

“It’s what I’ve always wanted to do with life after footy, work with kids and try and give back anything I can. I can relate to them, causing trouble when I was younger, I was pretty much in their shoes, on my last chance about to get locked up.

“I ended up moving six hours away from home to go down to Griffith (close to the New South Wales outback).”

For the 33-year-old, his short stay at Trinity in 2023 could well take him past the birth of his four child – as his pregnant partner remains in Australia with Fifita’s three other children.

“We’re prepared for me to miss the birth. If (the relegation battle) comes right down to the wire, I’ll stay for the whole thing and try my best to get us out of it.

“It will be a tough time but it all happens for a good reason.”

