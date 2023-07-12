The ten biggest Super League attendances in 2023 so far as the likes of St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC lead the way

EVERY rugby league fan loves a good attendance statistic.

Throughout the 2023 Super League season so far, records have tumbled as more people seemingly head to their favourite stadiums than in recent years.

With that in mind, which ten Super League fixtures have brought in the biggest crowd numbers so far this season?

Wigan Warriors 14-6 St Helens

24,275 at the DW Stadium on Friday 7th April – the largest attendance at the DW Stadium in over 18 years.

Hull FC 0-40 Hull KR

20,985 at the MKM Stadium on Friday 7th April – the largest attendance at the MKM Stadium since April 2009

St Helens 34-16 Wigan Warriors

17,034 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday 9th June

Leeds Rhinos 18-22 Hull FC

16,140 at Headingley on Friday 24th February

Hull FC 32-30 Castleford Tigers

15,383 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday 19th February – Hull’s biggest opening attendance since 2005 and their biggest attendance for six years.

St Helens 24-25 Leeds Rhinos

15,148 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday 3rd March

Warrington Wolves 6-13 Wigan Warriors

15,026 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday 14th April

St Helens 28-6 Warrington Wolves

14,866 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday 20th April

Leeds Rhinos 54-0 Huddersfield Giants

14,590 at Headingley Stadium on Friday 23rd June

Leeds Rhinos 32-22 Catalans Dragons

14,321 at Headingley on Saturday 25th March