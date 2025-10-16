David Foggin-Johnston back in rugby league after completing drugs ban

DAVID FOGGIN-JOHNSTON has returned to Keighley Cougars after completing a two-year drugs ban.

The winger first signed for Keighley ahead of the 2024 season but was suspended after admitting a violation of anti-doping rules.

He tested positive for cocaine in August 2023 while a Bradford Bulls player.

UK Anti-Doping, who ruled the drug use was recreational rather than related to performance, issued a two-year ban from sport which ended last week, on October 10.

Foggin-Johnston has now re-signed with Keighley for the 2026 season.

The 29-year-old has scored 66 tries in 125 career appearances, including 27 in 60 for Bradford.

He also spent time with Doncaster, York Knights and Hunslet before joining the Bulls in 2019.