Ex-Super League forward joins Midlands Hurricanes

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have completed the signing of Tyler Dickinson from Sheffield Eagles.

Dickinson made 17 Super League appearances with first club Huddersfield Giants before a spell at Batley Bulldogs.

The prop spent five years with Sheffield, although he hasn’t played since June after falling ill in an unspecified accident.

Midlands say Dickinson has now “fully recovered”, and has signed a one-year deal with the option for a further year.

“In signing Tyler we have managed to secure a quality player with over 200 career games under his belt,” said Hurricanes coach Mark Dunning.

“At just 29 years of age I firmly believe he’s coming into the prime of his career, which means we may be able to witness his very best performances here at The Alex(ander Stadium).

“Everyone at the club is excited to see that possibility played out in a Hurricanes shirt next season.”