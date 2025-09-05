DCE exits Manly with winning field-goal

MANLY SEA EAGLES 27

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS 26

IAN HOWE, 4 Pines Park, Friday

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS scored converted tries in the first and last minute of the game at 4 Pines Park, which included arguably the fastest try in NRL history after nine seconds, when they kicked off and Manly allowed the ball to bounce before James Fisher-Harris pounced to touch down just seconds later.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, who were hoping that a win would put them in the top four, the Sea Eagles replied with five tries and a crucial late field-goal from the departing Daly Cherry-Evans, who was playing his 352nd and last game for the Sea Eagles after 15 years with the club before a potential move to Sydney Roosters next season.

Cherry-Evans’ 77th-minute field-goal was the deciding factor but the margin of their win was insufficient to propel them into the play-off places.

Earlier, after the Sea Eagles’ concession of the opening try, he kicked a 40-20 that laid the platform for their opening try by by Lehi Hopoate, with Jake Simpkin and Hopoate adding further first-half tries Dalene Watene-Zelezniak replied for the Warriors.

The Sea Eagles stretched their lead in the second half through tries from Luke Brooks and Ethan Bullemor, with the Warriors replying through hooke Samuel Healey before Cherry-Evans’ field goal.

Tom Trbojevic and Jazz Tevaga were both sinbinned after that, allowing Watene-Zelezniak to score his second try after the final hooter had sounded.

SEA EAGLES: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jason Saab, 3 Clayton Faulalo, 4 Tommy Talau, 5 Lehi Hopoate, 6 Luke Brooks, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans, 8 Matt Lodge, 9 Jake Simpkin, 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Corey Waddell, 12 Ben Trobjevic, 13 Jazz Tevaga. Subs (all used): 14 Joey Walsh, 15 Caleb Navale, 16 Ethan Bullemor, 18 Aaron Schoupp,

Tries: Hopoate (5, 16), Simpkin (10), Brooks (43), Bullemor (49); Goals: Cherry-Evans 3/5; Field-goal: Cherry-Evans (77); Sin bin: T Trbojevic (79) – late tackle; Tevaga (80) – time wasting

WARRIORS: 1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Adam Pompey, 4 Rocco Berry, 5 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6 Chanel Harris-Tevita, 7 Tanah Boyd, 8 James Fisher-Harris, 9 Samuel Healey, 10 Tanner Stowers-Smith, 11 Kurt Capewell, 12 Marata Niukore, 13 Erin Clark. Subs (all used): 14 Te Maire Martin, 15 Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 16 Demitric Vaimauga, 17 Leka Halasima

Tries: Fisher-Harris (1), Watene-Zelezniak (35, 80), Nicoll-Klokstad (54), Healey (73); Goals: Boyd 3/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 10-6, 14-6, 14-10; 20-10, 26-10, 26-14, 26-20, 27-20, 27-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match: Sea Eagles: Lehi Hopoate; Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Penalty count: 4-4; Half-time: 14-10; Referee: Todd Smith; Attendance: 17,712