Hull KR boss Willie Peters takes aim at disciplinary issues presented by new system

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has taken aim at a major issue presented by the new disciplinary system.

Instead of each incident and subsequent charge taken in isolation, this season players have accumulated points which count towards a potential ban.

That has left some players being suspended for one or two games despite receiving just a Grade A charge – a charge that would not have resulted in a ban in 2024.

For Peters, he believes that the disciplinary system could actually see the league’s best players sitting out the big games towards the end of the season.

“You accumulate those little points and at the back end of the year it’s going to hurt, and I think that’s where we’re at,” Peters said.

“You’re not going to get any arguments like with Rhyse Martin for example. I knew there would be points, and so there should be as Morgan Knowles didn’t come back and now he’s not playing, so stuff like that you won’t hear too much from me.

“But there are these little points that accumulate, and then you then need to make decisions and think about whether you play someone or not. I’m sure other coaches are in similar situations.

“At the end of the year, do they look at it? Because the whole point of this points system was to make sure that we’ve got the best players playing and the product is at it’s best.

“If it’s broken down and players have done things illegally, I will not argue one bit, but if you break things down where some of the players are at, we’re going to see players possibly not play in the biggest games of the year because of these minor points that add up, but then if you fight it you can get another five on top.”

Peters went on to describe some accidents as “crazy” and that players shouldn’t be punished for things out of their control.

“Some of these accidents are crazy that they’re getting points for – they are absolutely crazy as players cannot do anything about it, and they’re going to get points for it.

“When that’s added up we’re going to possibly have the best players in the competition not playing at the back end of the year, and the whole purpose was so that we have them playing at the back end of the year.

“I’ll let people above me decide, but they need to look at how we can get points back or what players have done because accidents happen in the game, and some of the points that these players have got are ridiculous.

“It’s absolutely crazy that they’ll accumulate points and hurt them so I think it’s something they need to look at at the end of the year.

“If there’s an illegal play, though, you won’t hear anything from me because we need that out of our game.”