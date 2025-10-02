Super League Grand Final betting odds revealed as clear winner predicted

SUPER LEAGUE sponsors Betfred have revealed their betting odds for the Grand Final – and a clear winner is being predicted.

That winner is Wigan Warriors, who have odds of just 1/1 to replicate their Old Trafford success from 2024 once more in 2025.

Of course, Matt Peet’s men will come up against Hull KR, who have already won the League Leaders’ Shield and the Challenge Cup so far this campaign.

In doing so, Rovers are aiming to complete the treble – something which the Warriors themselves succeeded in doing so last year.

Peters’ men are 13/8 on to lift the Grand Final trophy next weekend.

Meanwhile, St Helens, who overcame Leeds Rhinos in dramatic fashion last weekend, are third placed to win the Grand Final at odds of 7/1.

Surprisingly, Leigh Leopards are fourth placed to win at Old Trafford with odds of 15/2 with Betfred.

Odds in full:

Wigan Warriors – 1/1

Hull KR – 13/8

St. Helens – 7/1

Leigh Leopards – 15/2