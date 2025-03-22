Warrington Wolves prop makes season-long loan move to Keighley Cougars

THE arrival of prop Lucas Green on a season-long loan from Warrington was the headline from a busy week of squad movement at Keighley Cougars.

The Leeds-born 20-year-old had already made three appearances for the Cougars on dual-registration from the Wolves this season, but is now committed for the full campaign.

Last season, he featured once for Warrington, as well as for Bradford, North Wales, Swinton and Widnes.

Fellow Wolves youngsters Charlie Mckler and Joe Bajer are back available for selection also.

Another Warrington player that has become available for Keighley on dual-registration is Nolan Tupaea.

His father Shane played for the Cougars between 1994 and 1996.

Keighley have also signed hooker Jonny Openshaw on an initial one-month loan deal from Featherstone.

Interim head coach Jordie Hedges said: “Jonny is fast and dynamic around the ruck and with Harry (Bowes) on the sideline for a short period, it’s important for me to keep players playing in their strongest positions and Jonny gives me scope to do that.”

Meanwhile, Elliott Cousins has left the Cougars to re-join community club West Bowling in search of more game time.

Coach Hedges said: “We are sure Elliott enjoyed his time at Keighley and he returns to West Bowling with our blessing. It’s been a pleasure to have him with us for five or six months and at 31 years of age it’s testament to his character that he has tested himself at League One level.”

Junior Nuu and Ryan Hogg have joined National Conference League Premier Division side Rochdale Mayfield on dual-registration, while back-rower Will McCardle has joined Heworth on a similar basis.

Winger Max Lambourne has dual-registered with Castleford Panthers and halfback Ben Dean has joined Cornwall on a two-week loan.