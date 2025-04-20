Defiant Paul Rowley makes Salford Red Devils vow after latest loss

SALFORD coach Paul Rowley is promising he “can fix it” for the Red Devils despite another Super League drubbing, this time at the hands of Catalans Dragons.

The cash-crisis club crashed to a 38-10 defeat in Perpignan but a defiant team boss said: “If we come through the other side and we get to some stability and get the cap lifted I can promise you that I can fix this team quite quickly into a team that can compete.”

Salford have been decimated by salary cap restrictions and departures from the playing group because of a delay in a takeover by new owners and late salary payments.

But Rowley struck a defiant note after a Tommy Makinson hat-trick-inspired defeat by the Dragons.

He added: “We are not that far off. Obviously we have had some considerable salary cap and X-factor players stripped from us so with a change in fortunes and spend in that regard I can promise you I can fix this pretty quickly.

“There’s a lot of this season left and we’re not too far away from a lot of teams above us and there’s still a team below us.

“There’s a lot to play for and I’ve been in these positions before as a player. At Huddersfield we had 13 losses on the bounce (in 2001) and we flipped that on its head in the second half of the season.

“I’ve learned lessons from tough experiences in the past and it will stand us in good stead going forward.

“There are a lot of things that are not in our control and we just concentrate on the things that we can.

“As a coach it’s about trying to help people along their journey, in whatever that is.

“We’ve got six loan players here and their journey is very unique. My job is to try and facilitate that and bring them together.

“I would say we’ve got a good group, all of our loan players have been fantastic and bought in. The rest of the players who existed at the club have welcomed them brilliantly, I am really proud of the attitude of the group.

“You learn about people in tough times and I’m enjoying learning about people, it’s a pleasure for me.”

Rowley paid tribute to his makeshift side, who scored two late tries at Stade Gilbert Brutus to soften the blow of yet another defeat.

He added: “Our effort has never been in question but that should be a given in Rugby League.

“We have been championing that every week but at some point we have to give a little bit more than effort, we need a little bit more discipline with the ball and to complete a little higher.

“I’ve got to pay credit to Catalans, they were very strong, they totally dominated possession and territory and with that weight of possession came the points.

“They were worthy winners and we’re obviously disappointed but we kept battling for the 80 minutes.

“The two tries we scored at the end gave the fantastic support we have received not just this week but every week something to shout about.

“We can raise a bit of a smile at the end of the game I guess.”