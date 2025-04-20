Steve McNamara sees Catalans Dragons progress after ‘difficult start’ to year

CATALANS DRAGONS coach Steve McNamara was smiling after seeing his side leap-frog Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves to seventh in the Super League table.

The French outfit beat Salford Red Devils for a fourth league win of the year and also have a place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals in the bag.

McNamara said: “They are never easy games against Salford.

“They always test us and I was pleased with the way we handled a potentially tricky game in general.

“We’re beginning to build from a difficult start to the season and we’re moving up the table and 80 minutes from a potential return to Wembley.

“Our senior players like Luke Keary, Théo Fages, Ben Garcia and Julian Bousquet really stood up for us tonight.

“I was particularly pleased to see Tommy Makinson get off the mark for us with a hat-trick of tries, which is what he deserved after putting in so much effort so far this season.

“There’s a lot to be pleased about in what is a very important part of the season for us.”