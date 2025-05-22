Denis Betts hopeful of former England star returning for Wigan Warriors

DENIS BETTS is hopeful of having Vicky Molyneux back when Wigan Warriors host Barrow Raiders on Sunday.

The former England forward has yet to feature for the Warriors this season after struggling with a back injury, but she could run out this weekend as Wigan look to continue their impressive start to 2025.

One player who looks set to miss out though is Anna Davies who, after scoring two tries in the 44-14 Challenge Cup semi-final win over Leeds, was forced to sit out Friday’s 40-6 home victory over York Valkyrie.

“I am hopeful Vicky might be back this weekend,” revealed coach Betts. “She’s not played this season yet but she is the DNA of this side and has so much experience and desire.

“She’s really competitive and always works really hard so I am looking forward to getting her back.

“Anna has had a bit of a niggling hip problem since she came back from Las Vegas (with England) and we worked on it and got it right for the semi-final.

“But she felt it again after that game so it’s just a case now of managing it, looking after her and making sure she can be in a position to be competitive for the league game against Leeds (away on Saturday, May 31) and then Wembley.”

Wigan have already beaten Barrow 84-0 in the Challenge Cup group games this year, but for Betts, the message to his squad remains the same – no one can afford to be complacent, as with so much talent as his disposal, no one is guaranteed a place in the team.

“The girls all know that in any game if they don’t turn up and do their job properly, there is a chance they won’t play next week,” he added.

“They all understand there is a real competition for places and the real beauty of this squad is their desire to get better and push themselves every week.”