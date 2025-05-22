Week off at ‘good time’ for Rochdale Hornets’ Gary Thornton

THE disjointed fixture list has been a hot topic in League One this season but this week’s rest came at a good time for Rochdale Hornets coach Gary Thornton.

Their three-game winning run was ended at home by Midlands Hurricanes as they fell to seventh in the table as the battle to reach the top four intensifies.

They have Newcastle at home coming up before a tricky away day at North Wales Crusaders.

Thornton said: “The week off has come at a good time for us. It’s a case of resting up some injuries, re-assess where we are and then go again. It gives us an opportunity to get back on track.

“There’s still a long way to go. Whilst we were disappointed with the Midlands loss because we want to win all of our home games, it’s not the end of the world. We’ve got plenty of opportunities to bounce back. We’ve got to regroup, stay strong, have a look and learn lessons from it like we do every week.”

Thornton is hoping to add another new face to his squad after recently adding versatile halfback Joe Lowe on a deal until the end of the season.

He didn’t feature in the defeat to Midlands, having arrived from France, but has already made his mark in training.

Thornton added: “He’s played in the UK before for Swinton, playing half a dozen games in the Championship. He’s a confident young man; he came in to training and he’s got very on the front foot with it.

“He’s a halfback that gives us a couple more options and puts pressure on the people already in the team, because we certainly need to see some improvement.”