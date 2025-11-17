Derek Beaumont explains why Leigh Leopards don’t announce signings during season

DEREK BEAUMONT believes announcing new signings during the season can be unsettling as well as disrespectful to other clubs that might be losing players.

The Leopards waited until October 7 to announce their first signing, with PNG international Jacob Alick-Wiencke joining the club.

Whilst other Super League rivals were busy revealing new names for 2026, Leigh stood back and held firm, but they have now announced the capture of Oliver Polec (St Helens), Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers), Adam Cook (Canberra Raiders), Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers) as well as Alick-Wiencke.

Meanwhile, Darnell McIntosh has left for Castleford and Ethan O’Neill for Leeds Rhinos.

Beaumont believes that it was not appropriate to announce any new recruits until the end of the season.

He told Leopards TV: “It might be for other clubs and it could be in the future where our club might do it and we might have done it in the past.

“I don’t think it’s right ethically. It could affect our club – it perhaps isn’t such an issue if the club and player are overseas.

“If, for example, one of our signings came from Wigan and their season was still going then we wouldn’t announce it even if our season had finished.

“It can be disrespectful and damaging to the group that is with us now if someone thinks all of a sudden ‘I will be under pressure for my place’.

“I don’t think it sits well and if they are at a club where it hasn’t been spoken about yet, then it can be unsettling with fans at that club too.”