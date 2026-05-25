Derek Beaumont confirms exit of Castleford Tigers-bound Robbie Mulhern

DEREK BEAUMONT has confirmed the exit of Castleford Tigers-bound Robbie Mulhern.

Mulhern is out of contract at the end of the 2026 Super League season, with Love Rugby League revealing earlier this year that the 31-year-old would be moving to the OneBore Stadium. in 2027.

In an interview over the weekend with BBC Radio Manchester detailing why the Leopards would be going to Las Vegas in 2027, owner Beaumont explained how that trip is already sowing seeds for attracting attention worldwide.

However, Beaumont also touched upon the fact that Leigh will need to replace international players – Cronulla Sharks-bound Owen Trout and Mulhern are amongst them.

“Las Vegas is already doing things for Leigh Leopards, you can see the massive attention we’re getting,” Beaumont told BBC Radio Manchester.

“Recruitment is the most important part in rugby league. Andrew Henderson (Leigh’s new director of rugby) has got a big job, and we’ve got players like Robbie Mulhern and Owen Trout leaving us, international players, and they need replacing.

“A club going to Vegas next year looks a more appealing club than what that isn’t, so hopefully that’ll assist his job.”