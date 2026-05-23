Leigh Leopards boss hails ‘inspiring’ Umyla Hanley

UMYLA HANLEY was described as the “ultimate competitor” after a star turn in Leigh Leopards’ 42-6 win over Hull FC.

The centre scored a try, set up two others and made eight tackle busts, the most of anyone on the field.

“I don’t know if there’s anyone else in Super League that competes that hard,” said Leigh coach Adrian Lam.

“When I watch him, he inspires the whole team. I’m sure he’s inspiring the whole town at the moment with his actions.

“If we could all get like that, we’d be pretty hard to beat. It’s everything.

“It’s the way he trains. It’s the way he puts himself about within our sessions. He’s the ultimate competitor.

“He leaves no stone unturned. And he trains at that capacity and that intensity every week.

“Gameday is probably easier for him than how he trains.”

On the victory itself, Lam said: “I thought the second 40 minutes was absolutely outstanding.

“We defended really well – it’s the second week in a row with zero tries against in the second half and plenty of points (scored).

“We’d gone off our plan a little bit and pulled them in line at half‑time. I got a really positive response.

“We moved the ball really well. We were back to ourselves with the attack.”