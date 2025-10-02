Derek Beaumont urges Leigh Leopards fans to act “with class” ahead of trip to Wigan Warriors

DEREK BEAUMONT has urged Leigh Leopards fans to act “with class” ahead of their trip to the Wigan Warriors at The Brick Community Stadium tomorrow night.

Instead of the focus being on the players, Beaumont’s grievances at the Leopards’ ticket allocation has seen the focus shift to off-field matters.

That saw the Leigh owner threaten to withdraw his club from tomorrow night’s fixture, though that didn’t exactly go down well with the rugby league fraternity.

The game now looks destined to go ahead, with Beaumont himself addressing Leigh’s X page urging Leigh fans to “go there (Wigan) with class” tomorrow night.

Beaumont said: “Hi everyone, just got out of the team run meeting, the lads are in really good spirits and have had a really good week of preparation. Everyone is ready for the game.

“I just wanted to ask the fans to represent the club as they have done all year: impeccably, vociferously, colourful and showing absolute great support for the lads.

“We’ve talked about it in there how much it means. I apologise at this stage that I’ve not been able to secure people who have ha tickets cancelled unnecessarily returns to the stadium but I’m working hard on that as are Super League and RL Commercial.

“Hopefully that will change, I understand that people feel aggrieved and aggravated because I feel those feelings also.

“What is vitally important is we go there with class, we go there with the numbers we are taking and we behave like the last two times we have been there.

“In no circumstances will our club tolerate anti-social behaviour, any use of flares or any singing of anti-sectarian songs. We’ve got rid of that.

“I urge you not to get back involved in that and show how classy you are. Let’s keep building this club.”