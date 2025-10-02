Rugby League Commercial agrees groundbreaking partnership with social media platform Reddit

RUGBY LEAGUE COMMERCIAL has agreed a groundbreaking partnership with the social media platform Reddit ahead of next Saturday’s Super League Grand Final.

Rugby league supporters have used the Reddit platform to form communities and discuss tries, tackles and matches – with the dramatic climax to last Saturday’s eliminator at Leeds lifting engagement to a new level as there have been well over 60,000 views of St Helens’ match-winning try – Reddit’s best performing piece of rugby league match content.

More than 40,000 fans have joined Super League’s subreddit, and Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors have successfully engaged with AMAs (Ask Me Anythings).

The Grand Final partnership will kick off with Ask Me Anything opportunities at the official Media Launch at Old Trafford next Tuesday (October 7) – giving fans a unique chance to engage with players from the two clubs through Reddit.

In addition, 100 members of the Reddit Community will be invited to the Red Café on Grand Final night for “In Real Life” opportunities.

Reddit will have a high profile around Old Trafford on the night, with LED advertising, a presence in the match programme and on the big screen.

All of this has been powered by Reddit Community Funds.

Andrew Richardson, r/SuperLeague Moderator: “This partnership between Rugby League Commercial and Reddit is truly fantastic news and a massive endorsement of the vibrant community we’ve built on the platform.

“We’ve seen incredible engagement throughout the 2025 season, culminating in the massive response to last Saturday’s eliminator.

“Our hope is that this official backing will significantly increase the volume and quality of conversations happening on the subreddit, cementing it as the ultimate destination for fans to discuss live matches, news, and everything else in the world of Super League.”

Adam Whiteside, RL Commercial Head of Digital: “It’s been a record-breaking year for all our digital channels, and the development of our partnership with Reddit is now an extension of that. Betfred Super League engagements have passed 5.6m, which is up 27% year on year, our impressions are approaching 300m – an 83% increase on 2024 – and our video views are up 95% from the same stage last year.

“The video of St Helens’ match-winning try at Leeds last weekend has had more than 3m views alone.

“We’re expecting another bumper weekend with the Betfred Super League Semi Finals on Friday and Saturday, followed by the Championship and Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Finals on Sunday – then all roads lead to Old Trafford.”