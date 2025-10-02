Warrington Wolves captain George Williams issues injury update ahead of England’s Ashes Series

WARRINGTON WOLVES captain George Williams has admitted that his preparation for England’s Ashes Test Series against Australia has been “slightly affected” by his injury problems suffered at club level.

Williams suffered an aggravation to a shoulder injury that ruled him out for the final three games of 2025 Super League campaign, but he still hopes to be back fit in time for the three-match Series which will begin at Wembley in late October.

Of course, England will take on Australia for the first time in 22 years on UK soil, with Williams still in rehab.

“My preparation for the series has been slightly affected, as I had to miss the end of Warrington’s season. I had a small nerve issue,” Williams told BBC Sport.

“We play injured all the time, but I had to get myself right, which meant avoiding contact, and it’s getting better and stronger every day.

“We had to let it settle. I’ve been doing things in rehab and testing where it’s at with movement, along with the rest I needed.”

Ahead of the clash against Australia, Williams believes that success over the Kangaroos would prove that England are heading in the right direction.

“We know we’re playing against the best,” said Williams. “They deserve that title because they have been the best for a long, long time.

“Now for us, it’s about showing that we’re heading in the right direction. To beat the best would be a good indication of that.