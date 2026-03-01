Derrell Olpherts scores treble as Batley Bulldogs thrash winless Swinton Lions

BATLEY BULLDOGS 54 SWINTON LIONS 6

IAN RIGG, Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Sunday

DERRELL OLPHERTS grabbed a hat-trick of tries as Batley got off the mark with their first league win at the fourth attempt.

There was early pressure from the Bulldogs on the Swinton line, but Harry Higham managed to knock down Ben Reynolds’ pass with the line open for Joe Burton.

However Burton opened the scoring on three minutes when swift passing enabled him to cross on the right, although Reynolds failed to add the goal.

The Lions tried to hit back on nine minutes and Ellis Anderson was close before losing the ball near the right corner.

Batley increased their lead on 14 minutes when Josh Woods sent in Olpherts at the left corner and Reynolds added the conversion.

There was more good attacking play by Swinton, with two chances, but the home defence was scrambling well.

Olpherts went close again before teammate Felix Ellis was sent to the sin bin for a late challenge on Reece Briers.

It didn’t prevent Batley scoring on their next attack when Woods launched a high kick, and Dane Manning caught it to score, with Reynolds converting for 16-0.

Swinton hit back seven minutes from the break when Finlay Irwin went close and from the play-the-ball, it went right across the line for Harry Higham to swallow dive over. Briers converted from wide out.

With just seconds to go to half-time, Batley bagged their fourth try when Nyle Flynn scored after a Wesley Bruines break. Reynolds missed from the tee.

Batley started the second half as they ended the first, adding another try as Robson Stevens finished off a move between the posts and Reynolds again converted.

Swinton then put in a good spell playing up the slope, twice forcing goal-line drop-outs, but again the Batley defence was strong.

Robbie Butterworth added the next try on 55 minutes, cutting in from the left to score, and Reynolds again goaled.

Olpherts grabbed his second after good play by his fullback Butterworth, but Reynolds missed this conversion attempt.

Alistair Leak darted over from the play-the-ball with 15 minutes left and Woods took over from the tee to add the conversion.

Five minutes later Leak added a second, going over by the posts from short range, and Woods converted again.

The final try came five minutes from time when a good passing movement allowed Olpherts to claim his third, Woods converting from the touchline.

At the end of the game there was a guard of honour for Batley forward Luke Cooper, whop is stepping away from the game for family reasons.

GAMESTAR: Batley halfback Josh Woods had a great kicking game and a hand in a number of tries.

GAMEBREAKER: The Bulldogs blew Swinton away in the second half.

MATCHFACTS

BULLDOGS

1 Robbie Butterworth

2 Joe Burton

4 Wesley Bruines

22 Felix Ellis

25 Derrell Olpherts

6 Ben Reynolds

7 Josh Woods

17 Liam Kirk

14 Ben White

27 Ronan Dixon

11 Dane Manning

15 Nyle Flynn

13 Robson Stevens

Subs (all used)

9 Alistair Leak

18 Evan Hodgson

3 Oliver Greensmith

10 Luke Cooper

Tries: Burton (3), Olpherts (14, 57, 75), Manning (26), Flynn (40), Stevens (43), Butterworth (55), Leak (65, 70)

Goals: Reynolds 4/7, Woods 3/3

Sin bin: Ellis (25) – late challenge

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

3 Ellis Anderson

20 Adam Jones

5 Harry Higham

2 Connor Parkinson

21 Tom Ratchford

6 Reece Briers

18 Bobby Shingler

9 George Roby

17 Trent Kelly-Duffy

12 Aaron Willis

11 Gav Rodden

31 Finlay Irwin

Subs (all used)

14 Jonny Openshaw

33 Alfie Sinclair

32 Cameron Bate

36 Leon Cowen

Tries: Higham (33)

Goals: Briers 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0, 16-6, 20-6; 26-6, 32-6, 36-6, 42-6, 48-6, 54-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulldogs: Josh Woods; Lions: Reece Briers

Penalty count: 5-4

Half-time: 20-6

Referee: Freddie Lincoln